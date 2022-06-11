Guna: 'Failure to deposit firearms would lead to suspension of licence'

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure free and fair three-tier panchayat elections, the district administration has asked all licensed gun owners to deposit their firearms and ammunition with the police ahead of the local body polls on June 25. Failure to do so would result in the licence being suspended.

License-holders are mandated to deposit their guns in the police stations in their area. There are a total of 208 arms licence holders spread over Kotwali (61), Cantt (11), Myana (21), Bamori (7), Aron (7), Dharnawad (3), Vijayapur (13), Jamner (3), Chanchoda (65), Kumbhraj (2), Maksungarbh (5) and Mrigwas (30) and many of them have not deposited their firearms with at the respective police stations, even after model code of conduct has been enforced.

To maintain law and order situation in the city, district collector and district election officer Frank Noble had issued orders on May 27, 2022 under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and had asked arms licence holders to deposit their weapons at police stations concerned or gun houses. Firearms deposited at respective police stations will be returned to their owners after the model code of conduct is revoked.

