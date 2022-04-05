Guna: Engage SHGs for operating PDS shops, says Sisodia

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): State panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia chaired a review meeting of different departments here in the collector office auditorium on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Sisodia reviewed the progress report of various departments including food distribution, water corporation, action against black marketing of ration, MGNREGA, livestock, district panchayat and forest department.

While reviewing the public distribution system (PDS) in the meeting, Sisodia, directed that self-help groups should be engaged in operating the shops under the Public Distribution System.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction over the less number of registrations done by farmers while reviewing the wheat procurement process in the district.

District food supply officer S Jain said that this time registration has been done under the new system. It was reported that a total of 26865 farmers have been registered for the Rabi crop in the district for 2022-23.

The support price of wheat has been fixed at Rs 2015 per quintal. In the district, as many 56 procurement centres have been set, including 11 in Guna, 15 in Bamori, 10 in Aaron, five in Radhgarh, seven in Madhusudnagarh, four in Chanchoda and four in Kumbhraj block. Work of wheat procurement in the district will be done from April 4 to May 16.

While reviewing the progress report of action against black marketers, minister Sisodia directed strict action against those who are involved in such activities.

