Guna: Encroachment from horticulture department land removed

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The administration has freed government land (belonging to horticulture department) worth Rs 1.33 crore on which an illegal structure was raised at Sujalgarh village of Guna district.

Senior administrative officials informed that the government land survey number 4/72/1 in Sujalgarh village was encroached upon and an illegal structure was erected over it by villagers Santosh and Govind Kewat.

A joint team of the district administration, revenue and police led by Raghogarh SDM Anjali, conducted an anti-encroachment drive and removed the illegal structure on the land (measuring 4.879 hectare).

The action was undertaken as per the directions of the district collector Frank Noble A and superintendent of police (SP) Pankaj Shrivastav. Horticulture and food processing department, government nursery Sujangarh was handed over the land and departmental board was pasted.

Those present during the operation were Raghogarh tehsildar Santosh Dhakad, naib tehsildar Uday Singh, patwari Satish Bunkar, patwari Raghogarh Radheshyam Ojha and senior horticulture extension officer Rajendra Srivastava, rural horticulture development officer Kamal Kishore Verma, SI Rajesh Yadav, constable Vinayak Ghai and anti-encroachment drive officials.

