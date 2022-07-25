Guna: Drunk man breaks temple idol, arrested

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk man shattered the God's idol installed in a temple in Raijhai village, Guna, on Monday. Police from the Cant police station immediately reached the spot and arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

According to the Cantt police station in-charge Vinod Kumar Chhawai, a drunk man Moolchand Ahirwar damaged the Lord Hanuman Idol. Vinod added that this act has the potential of disrupting peace in the area while hurting religious beliefs.

To start with, the accused verbally abused the people present on the spot and then entered the temple to break the idol into pieces. Reacting to it, villagers called dial 100 to take strict action against the miscreant. After this incident, the situation in the temple became tense.