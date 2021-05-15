Guna: District hospital resources not used for corona patients, Congress leader tells district administration

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Block Congress president Dipesh Patni submitted a memorandum to district administration on Friday stating that the whole country is struggling for medical equipment but resources at government hospital here are not being used for treatment of Covid patients.

Patni has mentioned about the problems being faced by people as medical equipment are not being used and gathering dust in the district hospital for years.

The ICU in the district hospital is an example. This ICU ward is equipped with modern facilities and 5 ventilators but it is not being used. “Many lives could have been saved had equipment been used. Many patients were referred outside though the equipment, medicines were available at the hospital here,” he added.

A blood plasma dispenser available at district hospital has also not been used for a year. “There is disappointment among people who donated plasma. If patients admitted to the Covid ward are given plasma, they can recover quickly and the effects of the infection can be reduced as is being done in many parts of the country,” the memorandum stated. Patni submitted the memorandum to district collector seeking immediate use of resources available in the hospital.