GUNA: District BJP unit ramps up efforts to achieve target for Lifetime Support Fund, forthcoming civic polls discussed

Guna: A meeting of BJP district office bearers was convened by district BJP president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar at a local hotel on Sunday.

In his address, he said the target for BJP’s Lifetime Support Fund is four times more as compared to target of last year. Sikarwar said if they work together the target is big to achieve. He further said that a campaign will be launched on death anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay on February 11 in which everyone will have to participate.

“Work for Lifetime Support Fund should be done at mandal level too for which incharge should be appointed,” he added. Sikarwar said that municipality elections are round the corner and party workers should be ready for it.

Party MLA Gopilal Jatav, former district president Harisingh Yadav, Surya Prakash Tiwari, mandal president Amit Shrivastav, incharge of Lifetime Support Fund Kailash Suman, Santosh Dhakad, Ravindra Raghuvanshi and others were present at the meeting.