Guna: Deputy engineer suspended for neglecting election work

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The collector and the district election officer have issued orders to suspend the deputy engineer for negligence in election work.

According to information, water resources sub-division, Chanchoda Deputy Engineer Narendra Kumar Sharma was appointed as ARO of Bansahedakhurd village cluster headquarters. His job was to obtain election's nomination letter for the post of panch/sarpanch of a total of10 gram panchayats under janpad panchayat Chanchoda for Guna.

It was informed by tehsildar and returning officer (panchayat) that Sharma remained absent in the meeting organised on May 29 related to the nomination letters and he also switched off his phone.

The tehsildar added, Sharmthata, after reaching the tehsil office at 11:00 am on May 30 refused the process of obtaining nomination letter. A show-cause notice has been issued to him in this regard.

He was not able to provide any satisfactory answer and was suspended for showing negligence and indiscipline in a very important work like election under MP Section 9 of the Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966.