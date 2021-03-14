Guna: Court cancels bail plea of two persons involved in trading organs of wild animals

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class here has cancelled the bail plea of two persons accused of trading organs of wild animals.

Prosecution media cell incharge Mayank Bhardwaj said forest department had received information that some people were involved in selling organs of wild animals from their grocery shops. The accused are Giriraj Agrawal and Piyush Agrawal.

The shops of accused were searched where elephant teeth and other animal organs were found. They were asked if they have bills to sell and purchase the organs to which the accused denied. Consequently, a case was registered against them.

They were produced before the court. The court was convinced with the facts presented by district prosecution office and cancelled the bail of accused. The court ordered to send them to jail. Assistant district prosecution officer KG Rathod argued the case on behalf of state government.