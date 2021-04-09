Guna: Congress MLA Laxman Singh meets chief minister to seek solution to problems of his area

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna- Chachauda MLA Laxman Singh met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Minto Hall in Bhopal recently regarding the problems of Chachauda and Guna district.

Shortage of drinking water and lack of doctors in government hospitals are the region’s main problems. He raised these problems before chief minister when the latter staged satyagrah in Bhopal recently. Congress MLA Laxman Singh is the younger brother of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, hence it was subject of discussion in the area. The chief minister sat on a 24-hour Swasthya Agrah (health request) in Bhopal two days back to raise public awareness about safety measures to be adopted to check Covid spread.