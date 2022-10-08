e-Paper Get App
Guna collector inspects district hospital 

Guna collector inspects district hospital 

Brain surgery patient takes selfie 

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Frank Noble A conducted a surprise inspection of the government district hospital in Guna late Friday evening and took stock of the situation prevailing there.

He inspected store rooms and various wards and talked to the patients about their health updates and the facilities being provided at the hospital. He also observed treatment and medicines being given to ailing patients. 

The collector also inspected the surgical department during which he interacted with a patient named Shamshad Mohammad (brain surgery). Collector left everyone impressed with his humble nature when he let the patient take a selfie with him. Mohammad told that he is posted as a teacher at the government school in Ramnagar. 

He is impressed with the collector’s functioning.  

The collector also questioned the hospital authorities on why the patients were being denied entry into private rooms which were found to be locked and told the authorities to give private rooms to them at the rates fixed.

Collector also ordered that proper sanitation be maintained on the hospital premises.

The amount will be deposited in Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS).

He instructed that water and sanitation facilities should be improved and said that construction work of the road in hospital premises will be done with the help of MLA fund.

