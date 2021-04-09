Guna: Chief minister inaugurates 1,891 industrial units in Madhya Pradesh including 4 industries in district

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated 1,891 industrial units in the state from Bhopal through virtual medium on Thursday. This included three units of Guna district.

Guna MLA Gopilal Jatav, district BJP district president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar, MP representative Ramesh Malviya , District Business Industry Centre general manager Hansraj Choudhary, district employment officer BS Meena and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, district BJP president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar said state government is giving encouragement to small industrial units. In his address, MLA Gopilal Jatav said state government has made several schemes to promote small industries. “Take advantage of them and go for self-employment. There is good scope in manufacturing units including coriander powder, food processing in Guna district,” he added.

A 40 per cent capital grant is being provided on coriander powder manufacturing units in Guna district. Loans for five units of coriander processing have been approved by banks. Last year, five units were set up in the district with a total capital of Rs 15.65 crore in which 125 people received employment.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks proposed by district business industry centre general manager Hansraj Choudhary.