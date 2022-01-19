Guna: Brother killed man for refusing him money to buy liquor, says Cops

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old Sanjeev Ahirwar, was arrested for murder of Rajendra Ahirwar, who was found dead on January 8 under mysterious circumstances.

Cantt police in Guna said accused Sanjeev was the younger brother murdered his elder brother after the deceased did not give him money for liquor.

Ten days ago on January 8, accused Sanjeev informed Cantt police after his brother was found unconscious near Moti Children School. Kin of the deceased took him to their house and tried to make him conscious, in vain.

Police seized the body and sent it for the post-mortem. The post-mortem report stated strangulation with a rope as the cause of death. A case was booked against an unidentified accused under Section 302 (murder) and a probe was launched.

Every suspect, including Sanjeev was detained. During interrogation, Sanjeev confessed to his crime, said a cop.

Accused confessed that on January 8, at around 6 pm his elder brother Rajendra Ahirwar, 25, left home saying that he was going to Gulabganj to drop Prakash Ahirwar. When Rajendra did not return home till around 7 pm, accused Sanjeev and his father Nathulal Ahirwar went to Gulabganj in search of Rajendra.

Rajendra was found unconscious near the wall of Moti Children's School- a little away from home.

Accused said he entered into an argument with Rajendra as he refused to give money to him to consume liquor.

In a fit of rage, the accused strangled his elder brother Rajendra Ahirwar to death with a rope.

The accused was produced before the local court, from where he was sent to jail.

