Guna: Body of one sarpanch candidate's husband found hanging from tree, political rivalry suspected

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The body of one sarpanch candidate's husband was found hanging by the neck from a tree in the Guna district, police said.

The Incident was reported on Tuesday morning at Magrana village under the Mayana police station limit and the deceased was identified as Govind Singh, a sarpanch candidate Been Bai’s husband from Taknera panchayat, about 32 kilometers from Guna town, said Mayana police station in-charge Vipin Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan said that a suicide note was recovered from the deceased pocket in which he reportedly claimed that five persons from the village threatening him. Those who were named in the suicide note include, Balakram, Balesh, Bharat, Krupan and Prashant.

Reportedly, all five persons belong to the opposition party in the village. As precautionary measures, an extra police force has been deployed in the village.

According to information, on Monday late evening, two groups entered into a clash over some petty issue.

Family members informed that on an intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Rajkumar had left the house without informing anyone. In the morning, when the family members searched, the body was found hanging on a tree near the well, about 500 meters away from the house.

Family members informed the police and during the search, one suicide note was found in which the deceased accused 4-5 people of threatening to kill him. The body was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.

Police began an investigation into the matter. The FSL officer reached the spot and took stock.

The nephew of the deceased, Dalbhan said that 5 people used to threaten to kill him. These include Balakram, Balesh, Bharata, Kirpan and Prashant. All these people are his opponents.

This is the second incident related to the political battle reported in the district. Earlier on Monday, two groups entered into the clash in Magrana of the district. Members belonging to both the groups used sharp weapons as well and two persons were seriously injured in the class.