Guna: Biology teacher booked for teaching ‘Reproduction’ chapter repeatedly

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A biology teacher has been booked for teaching girl students ‘Reproduction’ chapter repeatedly and showing them obscene videos in the name of study materials.

The incident came to light after girls living at a government run girl’s hostel lodged a complaint to the superintendent of the hostel.

Shocked with the girls' claim, the hostel superintendent immediately forwarded the complaint to the district education officer, who informed the Commissioner of Public Education Directorate.

The department later lodged a complaint at Cantt. Police station. The police said that the accused teacher identified as Pradeep Singh had been booked under various sections of IPC and also arrested.

In the complaint to the hostel superintendent, the girl students claimed that Solanki was teaching them the ‘reproduction’ chapter repeatedly. He also showed them obscene videos on many occasions saying it would help them to understand the chapter.

“Despite our objection, he didn’t stop teaching the chapter,” the girls’ claimed in the complaint.

However, Solanki said that he was not aware as to what claims the girl had made in the complaint.

One of the girls claimed that Solanki had grabbed her hands and tried to molest her when she went to him to collect her practical copy.

The district education officer, Guna, Chandrashekhar Sisodia said that the complaint letter had been forwarded to senior authorities for departmental action. “We have sent a letter to senior authorities proposing to suspend the teacher,” he said.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 03:58 PM IST