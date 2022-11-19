Guna: ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Row: Problem for Christ Senior Secondary School management, principal increase manifold

FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): After finding itself into controversy, the problem for Guna-based Christ Senior Secondary School management and principal could increase manifold.

Child Rights Commission panel who visited the school and recorded the statement of the student recommended naming both management and the school principal in an FIR under the relevant section.

Notably, the school put itself in a controversy after two of its teachers - Justin and Jasmeena Khatun punished a student as he raised the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after the school assembly on November 2. After the incident, an FIR had been registered into the matter.

Not only FIR, but the local civic body also jumped into the matter after many of the parents and social organisations condemned the school teacher’s act and demanded stern action into the matter.

Following this, Guna municipality also slapped a recovery notice of property tax worth Rs 89 lakh as well as freed about 16K square feet of government land present inside its campus. The school management itself also got the wire fencing done around the land to avoid any further escalation of the dispute.

Meanwhile, on Thursday CRC chairman Devendra More and member Omkar Singh visited the school and took stock of the situation prevailing there. After visiting, the CRC panel recommend booking the school principal and management as well.

Speaking to media persons after the visit, penal members said that they asked police to book both the principal and management as well in the matter. More told that they instructed the SP and the Collector to take this action by (Thursday) evening.

More told that during the visit, they also met the child who was allegedly tortured.

They added that the law will be recommended to punish those organizations involved in activities that endanger the nation in the guise of missionaries. Such institutions cannot defraud the country under the guise of a minority and contaminate the minds of children.

He said that he had summoned the Collector and the SP as the FIR registered in this case did not have sufficient sections.

This institution has violated Article 51 of the Constitution. Keeping this in mind, a case should also be registered against the principal and management of the school. The real responsibility lies with them as well.

More told that students were harassed earlier as well, but the parents kept silent because of their children's future.

Now the commission will keep an eye on this minority and missionary school all the time.

He said that even after making a mistake, the school principal is blaming others. While he is standing on the dock. Action will be taken against the school management who anti-socialises the social organizations protecting Bharat Mata.

On the other hand, SP Pankaj Srivastava said that an FIR has been lodged in the matter. It has the names of two teachers. The rest of the discussion is going on. If any evidence is found against anyone else, the names will be added to the FIR.