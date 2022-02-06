Guna: Alleged molester thrashed by women of victim’s family

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Four women along with their family members thrashed a man accused of molestation with sticks on Friday.

Rajkumari, Sangeeta and Sandhya of Sahu family alleged that their neighbour Ajay Dhakad molested a girl of their family. They had even lodged a complaint against him with Cantt police station. He was arrested 11 months ago and was later released on bail. Ever since coming out of bail, Dhakad, who is a father of two kids, has continued to harass the girl.

However, Dhakad family denied the allegation and said that Sahus wanted to force them to leave the house and area.

On Friday, women of Sahu family along with men attacked Ajay. They tied him with a rope and brutally thrashed him with sticks on road in public glare. When his wife Rina and son tried to save him, they too were thrashed. Both Ajay and Rina were admitted to district hospital with severe injuries.

SP Rajeev Kumar Mishra said that statutory action would be taken against all for defying the law and punishing the accused on their own.

Police have booked 10 people, including Sandhya and Rajkumari under sections 452, 324, 323, 294, 506, 147 and 148 of the Indian Penal Code. Three accused have already been arrested in the case while the search is on for the absconding men.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 12:05 AM IST