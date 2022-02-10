Guna: Administration bulldozes encroachment by accused who thrashed Dalit youth

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Administration and local police acted against Hetram Gurjar, who has been accused of beating and stripping naked a Dalit youth on suspicion that he had stolen a mobile phone, in Guna district.

According to information, during a survey by the administration, it was confirmed that Gurjar, a resident of Ladpura village, had committed encroachment by making a kutcha house on 0.627 hectares (3 bighas) land.

The appellants were duly issued a notice under section 248 of the MP Land Revenue. In the absence of the petitionerís reply, legal action was taken against him and a fine of Rs 10,000 was slapped on him.

The local police station in-charge informed that Hetram has a criminal background.

Recently, he and Golu Musalman were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after they beat and stripped a Dalit youth. Gurjar was arrested within an hour of filing the complaint.

Besides, the team also demolished a poultry farm constructed by Golu alias Shahwaz Khan, son of Nishar Khan and Nishar Khan, son of Ishaq Khan, both residents of Ladpura village Raghogarh tehsil.

