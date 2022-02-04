Guna: 8.4 hectares government's land worth Rs 2.50 cr freed from encroachment

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration freed encroached 8.428 hectares of government land worth Rs †2.50 crore in Puraini village on Thursday. Encroaching upon the government land, Digpal Singh Yadav had sown mustard crops on the field. †A team of revenue department escorted by local police took possession of the encroached land in presence of collector Frank Noble and superintendent of police Rajeev Kumar Mishra.

The team cleared the encroachment from 8.428 hectares of government land which was earmarked for a pond. The cost of the encroached area was around Rs 2.50 crore. The officials handed over the land to gram panchayat secretary Dinesh Raghuwanshi. Tehsildar Siddharth Bhushan Sharma said that an eviction order was issued on February 2, 2022 and action was taken against the accused the next day.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:11 PM IST