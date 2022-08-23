Guna: 150-litres illicit liquor seized

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna police have 150 litres of illicit liquor which was being illegally transported in a vehicle. District collector Frank Noble has issued orders for the seizure of the vehicle.

As per the superintendent of police Pankaj Srivastava, a vehicle carrying a huge quantity of illicit liquor was intercepted nearRuthiyai village under Raghogarh police station limits. The liquor was packed in 18 boxes, the police said.

The driver identified as Balram Meena, a native of Baran district of Rajashtan was apprehended under relevant sections of the MP Excise Act 1915 when unable to produce any valid documents supporting the legality of liquor found in the vehicle. A notice was issued to vehicle owner Govind Meena, a resident of Karmakhedi village, Raghogarh tehsil of Guna district.

Read Also Guna: Three cowherds stuck on hillock rescued by SDERF team