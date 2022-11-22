Gujarat polls: Bordering areas being closely monitored, says SP

FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In regards to the Gujarat Assembly election, bordering areas of the district are being closely monitored by the Alirajpur cops to prevent any electoral disputes. As per district superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar Sharma, the districts of Gujarat state including Chota Udaipur and Dahod share their border with Alirajpur. On December 5, Assembly election will be conducted in Gujarat. Hence, the police department of Alirajpur has geared up for the past two months to avoid election-related nuisance.

While giving this information, Sharma said about five meetings have already been held in this context. About 18, 666 litres of illegal liquor worth 80 lakhs rupees have been confiscated by registering 777 cases. Similarly, many weapons have been seized under the Arms Act. The licensed liquor shops around the border will be closed a day prior to the election by declaring it a dry day. The main motive of the cops is to create a fear-free environment before the elections in the border areas.

