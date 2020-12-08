Groom, friend booked in Indore for thrashing dhol player who had asked for money at wedding ceremony ​

Indore:

Police booked a groom and his friends for allegedly thrashing a man who was hired as dhol player in Dwarkapuri area on Monday night. The complainant had asked for money as ​a tip after playing dhol when groom started an argument with him.

According to Dwarkapuri police station staff, the incident took place in Vidur Nagar area. There was a wedding ceremony of accused Sandeep Chouhan where complainant Deepak Goyal played dhol. Sandeep reached bride's place in a procession.

Deepak asked for money ​and groom Sandeep started an argument. The situation turned violent and Sandeep and his friends thrashed Deepak. Deepak told police that the accused attacked him with a brick and his friends thrashed him. Deepak's brother tried to intervene but the accused also thrashed him and threatened with dire consequences.

The police have registered a case against Sandeep and his friends and started an investigation into the case. No arrests were made till the filing of the report.