Grimy Indore… blame it on Raj garam hawa

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cloudy weather on Monday failed to provide any relief to the citizens from the soaring temperature and even the change in wind pattern has pushed the day temperature above 35 degrees Celsius.

This is for the first time when the day temperature has crossed 35 degrees Celsius mark in this season while the night temperature too crossed the 20 degrees Celsius mark.

Meanwhile, officials of regional meteorological department said that there would be no change in rising temperature for next three days but it would fluctuate again after three days.

The current rise in temperatures is because of the hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan to the state for the past few days. However, the sky remained partially cloudy since Sunday evening but not to any relief to the people.

With the continuous rise in temperature, people were seen covering their faces on two-wheelers while the roadside kiosks and vendors remained busy serving drinks to people to beat the heat.

“There will be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 1-2 degrees in the coming days,” meteorological department officials said adding “The western disturbance as a trough in westerlies in middle and upper tropospheric levels and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighborhood in lower tropospheric levels under the influence of the same, scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) likely over Madhya Pradesh between March 15 and 17.”

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal, while the night temperature was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees Celsius above normal.