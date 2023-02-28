GRIME CLIME: No respite from heat

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief for Indoris from the rising temperature as the day temperature hovered close to 34 degrees Celsius while the night temperature remained above 14 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the weatherman forecast that the night temperature will increase for the next two days due to the two back-to-back western disturbances affecting the weather in western Himalayas.

Meteorological department officials said that this is the onset of summer as chances of much drop in temperature are unlikely. Moreover, the day temperature will also increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after three days and no change will take place thereafter.

According to department officials, the chances of a drop in temperature are low over the coming days, but it will fluctuate again after March 2-3.

“The next one week will remain dry and hot as there is no major change in the weather system.

However, two back-to-back western disturbances will affect the city temperature after March 2 but the temperature will remain above normal till March 8,” Met officials added.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees Celsius which was 2 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was 14.7 degrees Celsius which was 1 degree above normal. Residents felt the heat as the weather remained hot and dry in the last many days.

Night temp to rise gradually

Along with an increase in the day temperature, the night temperature in the city has also been

increasing as it is hovering above the normal temperature.

“There’ll be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Only local factors will be responsible for any change in the weather conditions in the coming days,” Met officials added.

Read Also Indore: DDUKK students visit control room learn about Dial 100