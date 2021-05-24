GRIEF PANDEMIC: Likely to follow Covid second wave, adolescents at high risk of depression and physical illness

Indore: With more than 3 lakh people having lost their lives to coronavirus in India, a grief pandemic is following corona pandemic in the country as well as the world.

Presently, there is a real possibility of a second pandemic occurring: a grief pandemic. There are estimated to be over 1 million children and young people experiencing bereavement because of Covid-19.

Adolescence is a unique, highly sensitive developmental stage initiated by puberty. During this time, the biological imperative is to detach from family and move closer to peers.

“Adolescence is also a particularly high-risk stage for the onset of mental health problems,” cites research recently published by the University of Loughborough, United Kingdom.