Great News: New Bypass to come up at Bherughat on AB Road

Indore: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that a new bypass would be built in ghat section of the Bharu Ghat of Agra-Bombay (AB) Road of NH-3. The bypass will minimise Ghat section as well as shorten distance to Mumbai. He also evinced interest in other development works of the city, including Indore-Khandwa Road.

Gadkari made these announcements in a meeting with local MP Shankar Lalwani in New Delhi on Thursday. MP Shankar Lalwani held a detailed discussion with Union Transport Minister Gadkari and senior officials to speed up proposed road construction works around the city. In this discussion, Lalwani drew attention to several matters related to roads and urged the minister to complete the project at the earliest.

Gadkari informed Lalwani that the ministry has taken an important decision to construct a new bypass on Bherughat to reduce the Ghat section on Indore-Mumbai route and reduce the Indore-Mumbai distance. Work on this project will start soon. This will also reduce the accidents.

Indore-khandwa Road

While highlighting plight of Khandwa-Ichhapur Road from Bhanwar Kuan to Tejaji Nagar, Lalwani stressed the need to improve it and construction of four lane. Gadkari said that the utility shifting work on this road was to be done by the Indore Municipal Corporation, which has not been done yet. This work has to be reviewed. He also instructed officials of State Road Development Corporation to do road winding.

He also said, “We will not cut trees but will shift them. For this, the forest department has also been directed.”

Bridge on MR10: MP reminded Gadkari of his announcement to build a bridge on MR10, on which the Minister said that instructions have been given for land acquisition for construction of the bridge.

Indore-Ahmedabad and Indore-Betul route

Lalwani also said that the work of 14 km road between Indore and Ahmedabad is incomplete and the work of Indore-Betul road should be done soon. The Minister said that tenders would be issued soon for the 14 km stretch on Indore-Ahmedabad route. He added that instructions for land acquisition work for Indore-Betul road too have been issued.

On Bypass talks to be held with IMC

On issue of digging up service road of bypass and citizens facing a lot of trouble due to this, Minister said that a discussion would be held with the Municipal Corporation. They would be asked to either maintain it or give it as it was to the ministry so that it can maintain it.

On this occasion Secretary of the Union Ministry of Transport, Director of National Highway, Project Director of Madhya Pradesh and officials of Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation were also present in this meeting.

Lalwani raise issues in Lok Sabha

Earlier, during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Lalwani raised delayed practices adopted in road works and pits on the service road of bypass. Minister Nitin Gadkari said in the Lok Sabha itself that he has given instructions to complete all the works on priority.