Great news: MP among better-performing states in FSSAI's food safety list

Indore: With only 0.6 percent samples being found unsafe and 9.21 percent samples found sub standard, Madhya Pradesh has managed a place in the list of better performing states released by Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI).

As per the recently released FSSAI data on food sampling in 2018-19, as many as 7063 samples were analysed in 2018-19 out of which only 44 samples, i.e. 0.6 percent samples were found unsafe. Similarly, only 9.21 percent samples were found substandard i.e. 651 of total samples analysed.

The data also revealed that the state remains at fourth position in terms of launching criminal and civil cases against the offenders and fifth in terms of penalising them.

As many as 114 criminal cases were launched against offenders in Madhya Pradesh which is highest after Maharashtra, Telengana and Uttar Praesh. Maharashtra has highest number of criminal cases launched i.e. 957. Similarly, the state has launched 1095 civil cases which is highest after Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh (Punjab has highest 8524 cases), the data states.

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh has collected highest amount of penalty with Rs 1,82,28,200 after Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, which is at the top with Rs 15.89 crores.

During the year 2018-19, the FSSAI had analysed a total of 1,06,459 samples from across the country out of which 3.7 percent of these samples were found to be unsafe, 15.8 percent were found to be substandard and 9 percent samples had labelling defects.

The apex food regulator has mentioned in the report that ten states/UTs that have performed well include Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh.