Great news for flyers, passengers help desk inaugurated at Indore Airport

Indore: A help desk was inaugurated at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport by Indore MP and chairman of the Airport Advisory committee, Shankar Lalwani, on Tuesday. For the first time in the country, those manning the counters have been trained is sign language for benefit for the differently abled passengers.

Later, Airport director Aryama Sanyal informed that there will be two desks each at departure and arrival area of the airport during the day and one each during the night. Sanyal said a special eight days training on sign language is being given those manning the help desk.