Grand procession organised on Anant Chaturdashi

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): It was the first time after the two years of Covid outbreak when people of Sendhwa experienced such a grand celebration of Anant Chaturdashi. On this occasion, a of total 18 small, big, movable, and other tableaux of various samitis were the centre of attraction. The procession started at midnight from the Motibagh intersection and reached their respective location in the morning after completing the tableau route. During this, the glistening tableaux and the beautiful Ganesha idols were taken out in tractor trolleys with DJ and drums. Groups that showcased their tableaux include Abhinav Colony Ekta Sangathan, Saraswati Ekta Sangathan, Motijira Yuva Samiti, and others. Adequate police arrangement was seen during the procession.

Bhikangaon: Devotees throng procession

Thousands of devotees from rural areas and towns stayed on the main roads throughout the night as a tableaux procession started on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi at 1:00 am and went till 8 in the morning. Due to strict police arrangements, no untoward incident of any kind took place during the entire function. Free snacks and food were arranged at many places in the city and Bhajan Sandhya was also organised. The tehsil journalists association gave the first prize of best tableau presentation to Jai Bajrang Ganesh Mandal.

Councillors honoured in Mahidpur

On the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi a ceremony was organised to felicitate the councillors of Mahidpur. Along with this, religious and cultural programmes were also organised at Kothari Bhawan. Regional MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan attended the function as the chief guest. The programme was inaugurated by a child artist who delivered a dance performance. Later, various groups came out with their tableaus. After the ceremony, the Municipality welcomed the artists, masters of akhadas and wrestlers. The programme was conducted by Jainendra Khemsra. A vote of thanks was proposed by Congress leader PiyushSaklecha.

Meghnagar bids farewell to Lord Ganesha

The Ganesha festival in the district concluded on Anant Chaturdashi. The idols of the lord, which were installed in the town and nearby villages were immersed on Thursday. A large number of devotees participated in the immersion ceremony in Jhabua city. Bappa's farewell was made memorable by the devotees by dancing on religious songs and performing Garba. Stalls were set up by the Municipality, Jhabua at three places in the city for the collection of idols to immerse them in water.

Garoth: Ganpati Bappa Moriya rents the air

On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, Lord Ganesha was given a farewell by performing aarti. On Friday evening, at 9:00 pm, many tableaux of Ganesha gathered at the old bus stand and from there were taken out in the form of a procession through Gandhi Chowk, Rampura Darwaza, Bolia Road, and others. Devotees danced a lot to DJ Dhol and sang devotional songs. After performing aarti, idols were immersed in the Anjali River.

