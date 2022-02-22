Government PC Sethi Hospital: CMHO deploys all duty docs in health camp, patients face ordeal in the OPD

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An order by the Chief Medical and Health Officer on the doctors of Government PC Sethi Hospital to attend a health check-up camp caused much trouble for the patients, especially pregnant women and children, on Tuesday.

CMHO Dr BS Saitya had released an order for 18 health department doctors and staff to join the camp at Kasturbagram, including nine doctors, two staff nurses and one housekeeping employee.

Out of the nine doctors, most were gynaecologists and paediatricians who went to attend the camp according to the orders of the CMHO. But a lack of coordination between the Chief Medical and Health Officer’s office and PC Sethi Hospital forced hundreds of patients, including pregnant women and children, to wait for hours at the OPD for treatment.

According to hospital sources, over 500 patients visit the OPD every day—mostly kids and pregnant women—while four to six gynaecologists remain on duty at the OPD.

Some of the patients also created a ruckus in the hospital due to delays in their treatment and a lack of available doctors for hours on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, hospital-in-charge Dr Nikhil Oza said there was confusion between the CMHO officer and the hospital as the duties of the doctors were assigned for the camp.

‘Called back from camp’

‘Yes, the patients did have to wait for treatment, but we called back the doctors immediately from the camp to normalise the situation. As the orders were released late on Monday, the doctors and staff joined the camp on Tuesday morning, but we informed the senior officials and called the doctors back on duty. The situation turned normal in the afternoon when the doctors were called back to the hospital’ — Dr Nikhil Oza, hospital-in-charge

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:49 PM IST