 Government Dental College Hosts Student Exchange Programme On Modern Root Canal & Smile Design Techniques
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 02:09 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student exchange programme was organised on modern techniques of root canal and smile design at Government College of Dentistry on Saturday, in collaboration with the Indian Association of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics (IACDE).

The IACDE, established in 1982, aims to introduce new techniques for more efficient patient care through student exchange programmes with dental colleges nationwide. The current president of IACDE, Dr Deepak Sharma and Secretary Dr Mohan Kumar, emphasised the association's commitment to advancing dental education and practice.

Dr Gaurav Gupta, a fellow from both national and international institutions, provided insights on digital dentistry and painless injections using Dental Vibe technology. He demonstrated how digital dentistry simplifies patient treatment and explained techniques to make injections pain-free. The programme also covered new techniques in root canal treatment, cleaning protocols, dynamic navigation in endodontic and digital smile design.

Principal Dr Sandhya Jain highlighted that the college's scientific activities, in collaboration with the association are geared towards benefiting students. Doctors and students from across the state participated in the programme. The event was attended by Dr Saurabh, Dr Arvind Jain, Dr Kuldeep Singh Rana, Dr Neelam, Dr Anisha, Dr Dimple Jadhav, Dr Nilima, Dr Shraddha and all other doctors from the dental college.

