Govardhan Pooja Held At 52 Cow Shelters In Indore District

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Govardhan pooja programmes were organised with immense enthusiasm and full faith at 52 locations Gau Shalas (cow shelters) in the district on Saturday. For the first time as per the wish of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Govardhan pooja programmes were organised across the State including the district. The objective of observing the day is to increase the attachment of general public towards cow protection and its importance.

Deputy director Animal Husbandry and Dairy Dr Shashank Jumde informed about the outline of organising Govardhan pooja and the efforts being made to make the Gaushala self-reliant. Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat participated in a Govardhan pooja programme held at Shrimad Bhagwat Gaushala located in Chittor of Sanwer area. He said that this Gaushala will be made an ideal cowshed.

Special efforts will be made to make this cowshed a cow pilgrimage centre. He announced that an access road would be made from the main road to the cowshed located in Chittor. Every possible effort will be made to bring Narmada water here and improve the cowshed.

On this occasion, District Panchayat president Reena Satish Malviya, district president Ramkanya Bai Parmar, Nagar Panchayat president Sandeep Changodia and local people were present. On this occasion, Silawat performed Kanya poojan and Gau poojan. He also performed Govardhan pooja at Kankaria Bordia Vidyadham Gaushala in Hatod. He worshipped the cows in the Gaushala after worshipping Govardhan. He lovingly caressed the cows and himself fed them jaggery and sweets etc.