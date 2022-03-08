Gopi Nema house ransacking: Court acquits all 20 accused in the case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court, on Monday, acquitted all 20 accused of assault and vandalism after they allegedly broke into the house of former MLA and BJP leader Gopikrishna Nema. Nema, himself, had turned hostile in the case and refused to recognise the accused in court. Describing the two-year-old incident as old, the BJP leader said that he could not confirm if the people held by the police were actually were the ransackers. The person who got the FIR registered at the police station also turned hostile in the case.

He said that he had never got any report written. He never even went to Gopi Nema’s house. In the absence of evidence, the court acquitted the accused.

Ashwin Sirolia had a dispute with BJP leader Ayaz Khan regarding transaction of money. On the evening of November 16, 2020, Ayaz Khan, along with his brother, Fayaz Khan, and driver Aslam, had gone to meet Gopi Nema at his house in Lodhipura. When Ashwin came to know about this, he and his men reached Nema’s house around 5 pm and attacked driver Aslam outside the house. Nema and Ayaz had, somehow, saved their lives by closing the door. The accused had also vandalised Nema’s house by breaking into it. On the complaint of Aslam, the police had registered a case against two dozen people, including Ashwin, in this case.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Newspaper owner Pyare Miyan gets life imprisonment for raping minor girls

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:06 AM IST