Good Use: Seized urea in Rajpur to be distributed among farmers

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In compliance with the orders of the collector, local police handed over seized urea to tribal service cooperative society to be distributed among the farmers on Saturday. A joint team of police and revenue department had seized 600 bags of urea from a truck of M/S Star Golden Transport, Indore on Naravala-Indarpur road on July 27, 2021. The driver said that the urea was being delivered to Subhash Jaiswal of Palsud. Police had registered a case against Jaiswal under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1980 for illegal trade of urea.

After the trial, Barwani SP had written to the collector urging distribution of seized urea among the farmers of the area. Looking into the demands and need of fertilizer in the area, the collector approved the proposal of SP.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:10 PM IST