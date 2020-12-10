GOOD NEWS ON THE TRACKS: Indore-Kochhuveli train from December 14

Indore: Train No. 02646/02645 Kochhuveli-Indore-Kochhuveli will restart from December 14.
Train number 02646 Kochhuveli-Indore Festival Special Train will be running from Kochhuveli at 6.15 am on Saturdays from December 12 to December 26. It will reach Shujalpur at (01.10 / 01.12), Ujjain (03.00 / 03.15), Dewas (03.56 / 03.58) and finally reach Indore at 5.05 am.
Similarly, train no. 02645 Indore-Kochhuveli festival Special Express
train will start from the city at 4.50 pm on every Monday from December 14 to December 28. It will reach Dewas (17.13 / 17.15), Ujjain (18.05 / 18.20), Shujalpur (19.42 / 19.44) and finally reach Kochhusveli at 4.20 pm on the third day of running from the city.
The train will have stoppages from both the directions at Kollam,
Kayamkulam, Harippad, Ambalappuzha, Chertalla, Alappuzha, Ernakulam,
Aluva, Angamali, Chalakkundi, Irisalakuda, Thrisshir, Vadakkabcheri,
Ottappalchery, Ottappalm, Palghat, Coimbatore, Tiruppattar,
Tiruppattar,
Tirupada Central, Gudur, Nelluar, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada,
Khammamakam, Warangal, Ramagundam, Manchiryal, Bellampalli, Sirpur
Paper Nagar, Ballalaharshah, Chandrapur, Sevagram, Nagpur, Pandurna,
Amla, Baitul, Ghodongri, Itarsi, Bhopal, Shujalpur, Ujjatan and Dewas
stations. This train will have one second AC, six third AC, nine
sleeper and two general class coaches. The train will be fully
reserved.
Ticket booking for the train will start from Saturday.
