GOOD NEWS: MGM Medical College to have 250 seats in MBBS

Indore: It is good news for those aspiring to become doctors. Medical Council of India has issued a letter of intent to increase MBBS seats in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College from 150 (+30 seats increased under EWS) to 250.
The seats will increase by the academic session 2020-2021 after state government and medical college submit the required documents including details of infrastructure and faculty members. Besides, state government will have to give an undertaking to allocate funds in their budget till the facilities are fully provided.
All these documents will have to be submitted in 15 days after which the letter of permission will be issued by MCI Board of Governors. With this, MGM Medical College will become the first medical college in the state to have 250 MBBS seats.
The college was trying for seat increment since 2017 under Centre’s scheme and had applied for it in 2019. A four-member team of MCI inspected infrastructure, head count, hostels, and associated hospitals of the college on December 23-24, 2019.
“Due to dean Dr Jyoti Bindal, medical college has achieve a milestone and will soon become the first medical college in the state to have highest number of undergraduate seats,” spokesperson of MGM Medical College Dr Rahul Rokade said.
Inspection team on facilities
The four-member MCI peer team that included Dr Arun Kumar Dey from Kolkata, Dr Jalal Saxena from UP, Dr Shashi Bhushan and another person had inspected MY Hospital, Chacha Nehru Hospital, surgery and ophthalmology units, OPD and other facilities. Dr Saxena had said that facilities in the college are up to the mark and patient flow is more than enough.
In another achievement, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has received consent of MCI Board of Governors to start superspeciality course in pediatric surgery. MCI has issued letter of intent to MGM Medical College to start MCh course in pediatric surgery with two seats.
“It is for the first time that MGM Medical College has received consent for starting superspeciality courses. It is a milestone achievement for us,” MGM Medical College dean Dr Jyoti Bindal told media. College will start admission on two seats of the said course in 2020-2021 session and admission will be given on the basis of NEET (superspeciality).
