Good news for Ratlam: No corona case reported in single day in district

Ratlam: The Covid-19 vaccination Maha Abhiyan, which commenced on Monday , has taken place with the encouraging note that for the first time during Covid era, Ratlam district has reported zero case in a single day on Sunday evening.

However, sample reports of 626 cases were still awaited.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccination Maha Abhiyan commenced on Monday at the 154 designated centres in the district. A BJP press release said that party leaders and workers came forward to promote vaccination drive in the district. It is informed that in Ratlam city, 52 vaccination centres were set up under mahaabhiyan.

In ward no 33 of the city area at the Lions hall, Akhand Gyan Ashram Swami Devswarupji inaugurated the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, at Government Medical College (GMC), all HDU and non oxygen beds have fallen vacant. A total of 22 patients were admitted at the GMC Hospital as on Monday which included eight corona positive and remaining other cases. Dean GMC Dr Jitendra Gupta informed that 14 patients are in ICU and eight patients are on oxygen beds.