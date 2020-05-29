Good News for Indore: Recovery rate crosses, 50%, mortality rate down to 3.7%

Indore: Amid the horrors of coronavirus, the good news is that now the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has crossed the 50% mark in the city. Also, the mortality rate has come down to 3.7%, said divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi while briefing about the situation in the city, on Friday.

Tripathi said the number of patients in the Yellow Hospitals, where patients suspected of having COVID are treated, has come down. The Fever Clinics are also helping by treating people with flu-like symptoms and detecting those who might be corona positive, the commissioner said.

No positive case detected from about 200 Containment Areas

Tripathi said that there are more than 200 declared Containment Areas from where not a single COVID-19 positive case has been reported since May 1. He said that according to the data, about 80 per cent of the new cases coming in are mild and asymptomatic in nature. One or two cases are being seen from the new Containment Areas. The speed of sampling has also been increased and efforts are on to test more than 1000 samples a day.

Ready for peak

On the speculation that there may be a peak of in the number of cases in the city in June-July, Tripathi said they are already making arrangments in case the prediction about the spike in positive cases comes true. He said efforts are on to arrange about 13,000 beds. There will be about 10,000 isolation beds and 2000 isolation beds with oxygen. Work has started for providing about 500 beds in MYH Hospital, about 400 ICU and 100 oxygen beds in Super Specialty Hospital, 30 normal and 70 oxygen beds in MRTB and 100 oxygen beds in MTH Hospital.