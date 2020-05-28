Good news for Indore: Cured corona patients outnumber active cases

Indore: In a good news, cured patients now outnumber the infected ones. In fact the difference between the two is now more than 100. On Thursday, the number of discharged patients was 1,673, against 1,545 active cases.Besides, four more deaths were reported on Thursday taking city toll to 126.

Rate of corona positive patients slid further to 7.83% from Wednesday's 8.75% after 84 out of 1,073 samples returned positive on Thursday, taking city's count to 3,344."A 65-year-old man of Harijan Colony, 84-year-old man of Depalpur, 80-year-old woman of Sankhla Colony and 62-year-old man of Nehru Nagar died during the course of treatment," Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said. All of them had co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension, he said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 33,477 samples had been tested till Thursday evening. "We have collected 583 more samples," he added.

As many as 1,545 patients are under treatment in various hospitals while 67 were discharged from quarantine centres. Total 1,673 patients have been discharged so far.

Man died on May 20, reported on May 28

A 62-year-old man of Nehru Nagar had died on May 20 but the health department officials reported the death on May 28. The department claimed that the patient was also suffering from obesity, diabetes and hypertension.

No screening or contact tracing even after hours

Nurse of a private hospital, who lived in an apartment in Mahalaxmi Nagar, had tested positive a couple of days ago. She was shifted to Choithram Hospital for treatment but her family members and close contacts were neither quarantined nor screened. The area was not even blocked till Thursday evening.