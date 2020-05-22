Good news for foodies in Indore: IMC adds fish in home delivery menu

Indore: After rolling out home delivery of vegetables, fruits and namkeen, the IMC has now decided to add fish in its list. Orders would be taken over phone, said officials adding that collector Manish Singh has given his approval. Once the home delivery system is put in place, the booking numbers will be released

According to the instructions of Fisheries Welfare and Fisheries Development department of Madhya Pradesh Government, activities related to fisheries industry such as feeding, maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing etc. are exempted from lockdown restrictions.

Collector Singh instructed fishermen cooperatives, fishermen self-help groups and private fishermen engaged in this trade to maintain proper hygiene and adopt all necessary measures for the prevention of coronavirus infection. These include use of face masks, hand sanitisers, hand gloves and adherence to social distancing.

According to the information received from the assistant director Fisheries, a total of 20 organisations engaged in the home delivery have been given permission. These include 8 fishermen cooperatives, 7 fishermen self-help groups and 5 private fishermen.