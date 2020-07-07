Good news for fliers: Additional flight for New Delhi, Ahmedabad from Indore; Find out the details

Indore: In the unlock-2 phase the number of flights and the movement of air passengers is gradually increasing. In this connection, the city is going to get one each additional flight for New Delhi and Ahmedabad from July 12.

IndiGo has announced an additional direct daily flight for New Delhi and Ahmedabad from July 12 to July 31 period. TK Jose, chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI) said that the airlines has uploaded the scheduled of the flight on the system and started the ticket bookings also.

At present IndiGo is operating 2 flights and Air Asia and Air India are operating one flight each on the Indore-New Delhi sector. Similarly, the airline is reintroducing the flight on Indore-Ahmedabad sector also from July 12 to July 31.