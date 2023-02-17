GOOD CHAPTER: Lesser malnourished kids in 6 months

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per official data, the number of severely malnourished children in the district has witnessed a significant drop. It has come down from 1,375 to 275 within six months. In order to eradicate the remaining cases, the Women and Child Development Department along with the administration, distributed nutrition kits to families of the 275 severely malnourished children on February 16.

Many unique initiatives are being taken by the district administration, Women and Child Development Department with public cooperation and government efforts. It is worth mentioning that special efforts are being made to improve nutrition for the severely malnourished children in the district. In this regard, taking an innovative initiative by the Sadachar Samiti, a special nutritional kit is being distributed.

The nutritious food items will help children gain the required amount of protein and iron to boost the nutrition level. On this occasion, collector Dr Ilayaraja T, additional collector Abhay Bedekar, office-bearer of the aid organisation and social worker Anil Bhandari, programme officer of the Women and Child Development, Ramniwas Bhudheliya, were also present. Rs 1.25 lakh has been provided by Anil Bhandari of the Sadachar Samiti for the said kit.

The kit will have…

The three-kilo kit will have sufficient quantities of Rajgire laddoos, roasted gram, coconut ladoos, sattu, groundnut and jaggery chikki and dates to boost the nutritional level of the severely malnourished children. It is expected to last for about a month to two months. The kits have been provided by Sadachar Samiti.

Symbolic distribution to Anganwadi workers

On this occasion, the said kit was distributed symbolically to the Anganwadi workers of selected child projects. The supervisor of the Women and Child Development Department present at the programme instructed the Anganwadi workers that the said kit should be given compulsorily to all severely malnourished children in a door-to-door programme. The concerned Anganwadi worker should ensure that the kit is consumed in the right earnest by the concerned.

