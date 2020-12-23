Godown manager, others booked for plywood theft worth Rs 10 lakh

Indore:

Police booked a godown manager and some others on Wednesday ​for allegedly stealing plywood worth more than Rs 10 lakh from the godown. The suspects have ​allegedly been ​stealing the plywood for ​the past few months. The police are examining the CCTVs installed near the godown and other locations to know the ​exact ​role of the suspects.

Godown owner Anit Jain of Anurag Nagar lodged a complaint that he came to know about the thefts of plywood from one of his employees. He accused his manager Rohit Sawle and others of stealing the plywood kept in the godown.

Lasudia police station in​-​charge Indramani Patel said a case has been registered against them. The manager has been detained, police sources said.

Goods worth lakhs stolen from locked house

Thieves targeted a ​locked ​house ​in Kanadiya area on Tuesday ​and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees. Surprisingly, the incident took place in broad daylight when the house owner and his wife were ​out for work.​

Kanadiya police station in-charge Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya said that the incident took place at the house of Anil Sharma in Alok Nagar area on Kanadiya Road. Anil lodged a complaint that the incident took place between 11 am and 5 pm when he and his wife were at their office. The thieves stole Rs 35​,​000 in cash and the valuables (gold and silver jewel​le​ry) from their house. Police said that valuables worth Rs 4 to 5 lakh ​were ​stolen.