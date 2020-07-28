Global Tiger Day: Tigeress Tale; From a man-eater to a caring mother

After recapturing the title of Tiger State after about a decade, the cherry in the cake for Madhya Pradesh, is the addition of 2 new members to the tiger family in Sanjay Tiger Reserve. The mother is no ordinary tigress, but a man-eater whose transformation to a caring mother is fascinating.

In 2018, two human casualties were reported in Katni forest division within the duration of one month. A female with two sub-adults was spotted moving in the area.

On 15th April 2018, a big rescue operation was launched by BTR (Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve) team and all three tigers were captured and shifted to Behara enclosure of Magdhi range.

The mother was shifted to Bathan enclosure of Tala range, as it was not suitable to release her back into the wild. She was later shifted to Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal.