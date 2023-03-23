 Girl complains to cops: Mother trying to sell me for Rs 5 lakh 
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly tried to sell her minor daughter for Rs 5 lakh to a person in Rajasthan. The girl, a minor, had married a youth six months ago as a consequence of which the youth was put behind bars. This girl along with some people has now lodged a complaint with a senior police officer in the city on Wednesday.

According to the information, a 16-year-girl allegedly married a youth six months ago. The police arrested the youth on a complaint of her mother who was subsequently sent to jail.

The youth's elder brother informed media persons that the girl is a minor and had married his brother, a resident of Dwarkapuri area of the city six months ago but the girl's mother had lodged a complaint with the police. On Wednesday, the girl reached the youth’s place and informed his parents that her mother is trying to sell her for Rs 5 lakh to a person in Rajasthan. The family members of the youth along with the girl reached the office of a senior police officer and lodged a complaint against her mother. The police are investigating the case further. 

