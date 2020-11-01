Gearing up for the festive season: Pamper yourself with expert tips at home

Indore: As we step into November with hope of eliminating coronavirus from our lives, an array of festivals are all set to add happy colours to 2020. Starting from the festival celebrating martial bonds ‘Karwa Chauth’ on November 4, 2020, couples are all set to add glamour to their looks and trend on various social media platforms and in family gatherings.

Karva Chauth is the festival when every couple wants to look their best and wish to stand out in the crowd. In fact, from Karwa Chauth the pre-Diwali celebrations will begin and so will the get-togethers.

Further, after the usual Diwali cleaning drive in all the households, it is necessary and even therapeutic to take care of our external and inner self.

With coronavirus outbreak, it is not the most preferred way to visit crowded parlours and salons. Further, not everyone can afford to book appointments days in advance especially newly-weds and new moms.

This year, those who recently got married during lockdown and could not enjoy the grand Indian wedding fest, are looking forward to the festival with hope of looking their best self as bride and groom again on Karwa Chauth.

Making it easier for our readers to prepare themselves for the upcoming festival season, we are here with expert advice on all the preparations. This starting with personal grooming and care tips to the latest trends this year, which will add more colour and sparkle to your festive celebrations.

With Karwa Chauth coming up in 2 days, we suggest you begin your preparations from self-care and choosing your colour palette.

De-Tan & Pamper your skin

For both men and women residing in Indore, it is a challenge to beat tan with scrooching sunlight during summers. However, as we have entered autumn, it is the perfect time to de-tan.

“Many people are troubled by sensitive skin, infections and other issues during humid weather of monsoon, but now, their skin is stronger and in a better position to de-tan,” Meena Hinduja, skincare expert, said.

For de-tanning, it is suggested to use yogurt and turmeric blend that is gentle and works well on men and women skin.

Stepwise cleaning routine for women with natural ingredients

“Hair mask: Blend banana with or without peel with egg, mustard oil. Other option is using just curd or eggs if you don’t have banana or oil. Apply for 20 to 30 minutes and wash away.

Easy cleansing: massage with raw milk or yogurt

Rejuvenate skin with scrub: Blend masur daal, soyabean, turmeric, khas khas. For dry skin add honey and for oil add egg white. Using the scrub softly to remove dead skin.

Tone skin with rose water or chilled normal water

Nourish with Vitamin E: massage with a blend fresh cream (malai) with seasonal fruit pulp and almond oil.

Cool down with Multani soil can be used as face pack. Dry fruit face pack can be prepared using dry fruit powder and milk.”

- Seema Soni, Beauty expert

Men’s simple hair & skin care

· For Hair: A mask with mayonnaise can help hydrate and tomatoes can help remove dandruff

· Apply steam to your face for 20 minutes

· Cleanse your skin with lemon and honey

· Scrub your skin with honey and coffee face scrub

· Massage your face with almond oil or any massage cream

· Use almond, sandalwood, neem leaf and turmeric face pack

· Apply orange juice and turmeric paste

· Apply mashed papaya mask

- Jatin S, Hair and skincare expert