Gaurav Ranadive appointment is suicidal for BJP in Indore, says BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

Two days after he was appointed Gaurav Ranadive was elected as Indore city president of BJP, seasoned party leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat opened front against him.

“The decision to appoint Ranadive as BJP city was a suicidal move by the party in Indore,” Shekhawat said.

He stated that Ranadive was never an active member of BJP. “He was just associated with a particular camp and is loyalist to only that camp,” Shekhawat said.

The senior BJP leader stated that most of the party leaders are not happy with his appointments and that he had conveyed the sentiments to party state leadership.

“I have told party state president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Suhas Bagwat that the appointment was wrong and should be revoked,” he said.

The senior leader warned that many party workers would start coming openly against the appointment of Ranadive if the decision was not changed.

“We want a dynamic BJP president in the city who is not only active but also have acceptance. Ranadive does not fit in that criteria,” Shekhawat said.

The 38-year-old Ranadive, who is loyalist of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and is also close to Bagwat, is the youngest BJP city president in the city so far.

His appointment is not going down well with many seasoned leaders. But he learnt to have good pull with younger workers. Perhaps that’s the reason he was appointed party city president.

When contacted, Ranadive denied commenting on the issue saying that he did not hear Shekhawat saying anything against him.

“He (Shekhawat) is one of my mentors so anyway I won't comment on his remark, if any,” the new BJP city chief said.