Garoth: MP Sudhir Gupta's one-day tour concludes

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 08:18 AM IST
Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day tour programme of MP Sudhir Gupta completed on Wednesday. On this occasion, Garoth member of council and president Rajesh Sethia submitted a memorandum regarding the stoppage of major trains at Garoth railway station. Reportedly, MP Gupta was first welcomed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on his arrival at the said railway station. Regional MLA Devilal Dhakad also accompanied him.

It was demanded through the memorandum to resume the stoppage of major trains which were cancelled during the Covid era. Due to this, the general public is also suffering a lot. It has been mentioned in the demand letter that the trains include 19019 Dehradun-Bandra Express, Train No 19037-19038 Bandra-Barauni Avadh Express, Train No 12955-12956 Jaipur-Mumbai Express, Gangaur Express and other trains should stop at Garoth station.

On this occasion, former city council president Rajesh Choudhary, councillor Rajendra Jain, social activist Umrao Singh Chauhan, BJP Mandal president Mahesh Malviya and others were also present.

