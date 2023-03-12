Garoth: Madhya Pradesh Patidar Samaj meet concludes

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of Madhya Pradesh Patidar Samaj was conducted under the chairmanship of Samaj district president Arun Manish Patidar at Garoth Amar Vas Balaji Temple. The meeting was inaugurated by worshipping Lord Ganesha and garlanding the portrait of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. Former MLA Radheshyam Patidar, Samaj vice president Rajesh Kanavati, Samaj youth organisation leader Jeevan Patidar, state secretary Rajesh Patidar, former state president Manpur Bai and former MLA Radheshyam Patidar were also present.

All senior members of the society highlighted the activities of Samaj's social development in their speech. Various issues like renovation of Patidar Samaj Dharamshala in Mata Dudkhedi temple and others were also discussed.

Trilok Patidar appreciated the decision of Arun Manish Patidar to organise the meeting as it helped the community members to look upon the drawbacks of it. State secretary Rajesh Patidar said that there is a need for improvement of this organisation. Similarly, Radha Kishan Patidar said that there is a need to give a new direction to the society. In the end, members were honoured for performing excellent work in their field. The programme was conducted by Vinod Patidar.