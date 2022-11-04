e-Paper Get App
Garoth: 30-ton spurious fertiliser confiscated by cops

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanpura police station cops confiscated about 30 tons of spurious fertiliser from the godown at Sapaniya village in Garoth under the guidance of superintendent of police (SP) Anurag Sujania and Garoth SDOP Sonu Parmar. Along with this, the empty jute bag of spurious fertilisers of different brands was also recovered by them.

Reportedly, godown owners Ranjit Singh and Madan Singh, son of Karan Singh had already absconded from the spot before police raided the area. According to information, the fertilisers were packed in 1,200 jute sacks. Large ice boxes, used in keeping fish were also seized from the godown. The raid was successfully completed by station incharge Avinash Srivastava, sub-inspector Balveer Yadav, sub-inspector Mamta Alava, and other officials.

