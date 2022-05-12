Garoth: 15-20 injured as pickup vehicle overturns

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 15 to 20 people were injured as a pickup vehicle overturned near Chachawada Chokatiya in Garoth town in Mandsaur district. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital in Garoth. Nine severely injured people were then referred to the district hospital in Jhalawar.

As per the information received, the accident was reported at 6 am on Thursday when the driver of the pick-up vehicle lost control. Passengers of the ill-fated vehicle were on their way home in Prem Puriya village of Bhanpura Tehsil of Mandsaur district, after attending a wedding function in Dabla Mohan village.

Rodi bai, Kali Bai, Radheshyam and Vijay were among those who were injured in the accident.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:52 PM IST